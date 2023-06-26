Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 June 2023

Vikings Controversial, Really?! Florio & Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook & KOC, & Danielle Hunter’s Impasse On this episode of Two Old Bloggers, Dave goes solo with you to discuss the latest controversial Minnesota Vikings news and statements from the week. Join us for updates and analysis on the extension of Justin Jefferson’s contract, Dalvin Cook’s frustration with Kevin O’Connell’s scheme, and the rumors surrounding Danielle Hunter’s potential release or trade. Don’t miss out! #SKOL!