Is Christian Darrisaw a breakout candidate for 2023?

We are roughly one month away from the start of Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings (and 31 other teams that we don’t care about quite as much). Media outlets are looking for things to talk about, and we have one in the form of a list of “breakout candidates” around the league.

What makes this one unique is that their choice for the Vikings’ breakout player for 2023 is someone that may have already broken out.

USA Today’s Touchdown Wire has compiled a list of breakout candidates for each team and has tabbed offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw as the man for the Vikings.

You saw the Vikings offensive line be a mixed bag in 2022, but Darrisaw was the major standout. He was a top-five tackle in PFF grade but didn’t get the recognition that he deserved for his tremendous performance in 2022. He also missed three games due to a concussion suffered against the Buffalo Bills in November, but constantly stood out as a dominant force when facing great pass rushers. He never received the national recognition that he deserved for his play, and 2023 will be the start of his national breakout.

Honestly, I think Darrisaw has already broken out. Sure, he hasn’t gotten the sort of nationwide recognition that some other have, but it’s hard for offensive tackles to garner that sort of coverage anyway.

But Darrisaw is already being recognized as one of the top 25 players under 25 in the league, and is already considered by some to be one of the three best players on the team. Based on that, I’m not sure if he’s the best choice for a “breakout candidate” this season.

Who could be? Well, how about someone from the other side of the ball, linebacker Brian Asamoah? Asamoah worked himself into the lineup more as the season progressed, and though he had his struggles in Ed Donatell’s scheme. . .because, you know, literally everybody did because the scheme was terrible. . .a new, more aggressive defense under Brian Flores could be perfect for him as he steps into a bigger role with Eric Kendricks having moved on.

Who do you think could potentially break out for the Vikings in 2023, folks?