State Of The Vikings: Running Backs

After looking at the quarterback room last week we examine the state of the Vikings running back room. After losing Dalvin Cook, there are a lot of question marks.

The Minnesota Vikings have always been known for their strong running game, with names like Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook leading the charge. However, with Cook now gone, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Vikings’ running back room. That’s where The Real Forno Show comes in, taking a deep dive into the state of the roster and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

In this episode, host Tyler Forness examines the current running back roster as well as projections for what the 2023 season could look like. With Cook accounting for the majority of carries and rushing yards last season, players like Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu didn’t see much action. However, with Cook now out of the picture, the door is wide open for these players to step up and make an impact.

Mattison, who is expected to be the lead back in the room, has shown flashes of brilliance in the past. He has the skill set to play on all three downs, but consistency has been an issue for him. If he can step up his game and provide the same level of production that Cook did, he could become a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Nwangwu, on the other hand, has been impressive in minicamp and could take a big step forward this season. Despite entering the draft as a senior, he was viewed as a raw prospect and needed time to learn the finer points of the position. However, with his good size and nice athletic profile, he has the potential to make a big impact in the running back room.

Ty Chandler and rookie DeWayne McBride also add depth to the roster and will be fighting for the second running back spot. Chandler, with his explosive burst and impressive athleticism profile, could make a big impact if given the opportunity. McBride, viewed by the Vikings as a potential starter, was a steal in the 7th round and will need time to develop but has shown promise with the ball in his hands.

Overall, the Vikings’ running back room is full of potential and competition, with each player bringing their own unique skill set to the table. It will be exciting to see who emerges as the top back in the upcoming season and how the Vikings utilize their running backs in their offensive attack.

Overall, this 100th episode of The Real Forno Show and we celebrated that. It provides valuable insights or at least an interesting discussion into your Minnesota Vikings.

