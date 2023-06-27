This “Top 5 Receivers” list is the dumbest thing you’ll see today

As we’ve mentioned numerous times over the past few months, it’s “list season” around NFL media. And while everyone is entitled to their own opinions, there are some cases where folks might be better off just keeping those opinions to themselves.

Take, for example, Keyshawn Johnson’s list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL, per the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show on ESPN Radio. You can listen to the clip linked if you want to, but I’ll go ahead and spoil the Top 5 for you here.

Tyreek Hill Davante Adams Ja’Marr Chase Stefon Diggs A.J. Brown

So. . .you notice anyone missing? Like, perhaps, the actual best wide receiver in the NFL?

Yes, according to Keyshawn Johnson, Justin Jefferson. . .the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the guy who is approaching the most receiving yardage for a player in his first four seasons after just three seasons of work. . .is not one of the five best wide receivers in the National Football League.

I just don’t get it. I’m not sure what more Jefferson has to do to impress Keyshawn Johnson, but apparently averaging 1,600 yards a season and nearly 100 yards/game over his first three seasons just hasn’t been enough.

I get that ESPN, and most other media outlets, don’t care about the Minnesota Vikings and don’t really pay any attention to them unless it’s to use them as a punchline in some way. But come on. At least act like you know what the hell you’re talking about.

I certainly hope that the above list is the dumbest thing you see today. If it’s not, your day has taken a significant downward turn.

(Hat tip to Vikings Territory for finding this one first.)