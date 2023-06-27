Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 June 2023

Interesting that there is no “rumors” about contract extension negotiations.

Is Christian Darrisaw a breakout candidate for 2023?

Maybe?

The Vikings’ playmakers remain pretty darn good

Yawn

Vikings Fans Fuming Over Taylor Swift Concert

Meh

This “Top 5 Receivers” list is the dumbest thing you’ll see today

Keyshawn is embarrassing himself and USC fans

Monday Morning Mailbag: Outlook for Danielle Hunter, Offensive Line

https://www.vikings.com/news/2023-outlook-for-danielle-hunter-offensive-line

Is. Danielle. Hunter. Getting. Traded?

Hunter is interested in securing a long-term contract before turning 29 in October.

The Vikings have said they want to be solution-oriented as they work through the apparent impasse with the three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher. It appeared he worked his way through Minnesota’s transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4 and was ascending late last season.

Now, the Vikings have a new system under Brian Flores that will incorporate some 3-4 base but also be multiple.

If the Vikings can’t reach an agreement with Hunter, then one option would be trying to trade him.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about Hunter during his final press conference of the offseason.

“The only thing I would just say is I’ve got all the respect in the world for Danielle as a player, a leader, a person on our team,” O’Connell said. “Those situations, you know, I don’t want to speak for [General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah], but we feel very strongly about being solution-oriented with everything that comes about.

“We hope to have continued dialogue and have a really positive outcome,” he added.

NFL team wide receiver, tight end, running back rankings for 2023

6. Minnesota Vikings

2022 rank: 4 | 2021 rank: 5

During his seven-game stretch to begin the season with the Lions, Hockenson ran 29 routes per game and was targeted on 22.4% of those routes. After joining Minnesota, he averaged just under 35 routes per game and was targeted on just over 24% of his targets.

Interesting numbers about Hockenson and it begs the question about what it would be like in those negotiations. Is he really a 14M per year tight end?

Surprise offseason standouts for 32 NFL teams: Players to watch

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/37893061/2023-nfl-offseason-standouts-every-team

Minnesota Vikings

DB Josh Metellus

The most interesting part of Metellus’ spring was the clear effort the Vikings’ new defensive staff made to find him a place to play. A backup safety and special teams ace in his first three seasons, Metellus worked extensively as the slot cornerback in the Vikings’ nickel set. Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum appear set as the starting safeties, but Metellus looked comfortable at nickel, and it’s clear the Vikings hope to see him on the field regularly this fall. — Kevin Seifert

