Do the Vikings Have the Best Tackle Tandem in the NFL?

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t had a consistent pair of tackles since I can remember. Are our current pair of tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neil, not only our best tackle combination ever, but possibly the best in the NFL?

According to ProFootballNetwork.com, the Vikings have one of the best young tackles in the league in Christian Darrisaw who cracks their top 10 NFL Tackles list. Last year, CD had only allowed 23 pressures on 612 pass block snaps. Darrisaw has the potential to be one of the best tackles not only in Vikings history, but in the entire NFL as well. Darrisaw is a bully to these edge defenders and makes them look like they’re playing a foreign game.

Brian O’Neill has been one of the only sunny spots on this offensive line until CD got here. Brian O’Neill had his 2022 campaign cut short due to a partially torn Achilles but is expected to make a full recovery and be ready by the start of the 2023 NFL season. Since becoming a Viking in 2018 (rd 2, pick 62), O’Neill has been consistently overlooked by the National media but has been recognized as one of the best tackles in the league by his peers. Per ProFootballNetwork.com, Brian O’Neil ranks as the 17th-best tackle in the NFL.

The top 10 tackles according to the website are:

Trent Williams - San Fransisco (34) Lane Johnson - Philadelphia (33) Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Bay (24) Andrew Thomas - New York Giants (24) Jordan Milata - Philadelphia (26) Ryan Ramczyk - New Orleans (29) Rashawn Slater - LA Chargers (24) Laremy Tunsil - Houston (28) Christian Darrisaw - Minnesota (24) Penie Sewell - Detroit (22)

And just for good measure, Brian O’Neil is 27 years old.

Given the current age-to-production ratio, I have a hard time putting any other two tackles above the ones we have here in Minnesota. Very rarely will you see any tackles hit free agency that produce this much. All we can hope is Minnesota locks up these two until they retire.

Do you agree that the Vikings have the best tackle duo, not just in the NFC, but the entire NFL?