Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 June 2023

Four Vikings picks ranked among biggest draft steals of past decade
Stefon Diggs is at #7
Danielle Hunter is at #30
Dalvin Cook is at #35.
Brian O’Neill is at #49
Great picks but still no Super Bowl appearance.
Pat McAfee makes crazy assertion about Justin Jefferson
Other Vikings stuff ...
Dolphins Make Contract Offer to Dalvin Cook, per Report
Three Notable Vikings Vets on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Camp
WR Jalen Reagor
OL Chris Reed
DL James Lynch
Wes Phillips on the Progress of Vikings Rookie QB Jaren Hall
“There’s a lot to learn in a short time, but so far he’s progressed really well,” Phillips said earlier this month at Vikings OTAs. “He’s learning how to play in an NFL system. They have a great program at BYU and their system’s great for what they do, but there’s definitely some different things that he’s had to work on with footwork and kind of tying your feet to the reads, which is a little different, I think, than maybe what he’s done.”
Then he had to take what he’s learned to the practice field. But because Hall is the No. 3 quarterback, his reps during full-team periods are limited to sessions on the secondary field with other second, third, and fourth-stringers. That means an important part of practice is sticking around afterwards to get in extra work.
Yore Mock
Trades
Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals
Sent: Round 2 Pick 23
Received: Round 3 Pick 2, Round 4 Pick 2
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 3 Pick 2
Received: Round 3 Pick 9, Round 5 Pick 9
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 4 Pick 2
Received: Round 4 Pick 5, Round 6 Pick 42
23: R1 P23 EDGE Bralen Trice - Washington 6’3” 269
73: R3 P9 LB Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State 6’2” 239
105: R4 P5 QB Spencer Rattler - South Carolina 6’0” 215
123: R4 P23 CB Cam Hart - Notre Dame 6’3” 198
125: R4 P25 OT Javon Foster - Missouri 6’5” 319
142: R5 P6 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6’1” 210
145: R5 P9 C Christian Haynes - Connecticut 6’3” 312
168: R5 P32 DL Gabe Hall - Baylor 6’6” 296
198: R6 P23 DL Justin Rogers - Auburn 6’2” 336
217: R6 P42 TE Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford 6’4” 242
