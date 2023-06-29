Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 June 2023

Since yore last open thread ...

Four Vikings picks ranked among biggest draft steals of past decade

Stefon Diggs is at #7

Danielle Hunter is at #30

Dalvin Cook is at #35.

Brian O’Neill is at #49

Great picks but still no Super Bowl appearance.

The Curse of 1998: Part 2

Pat McAfee makes crazy assertion about Justin Jefferson

Other Vikings stuff ...

Dolphins Make Contract Offer to Dalvin Cook, per Report

https://www.si.com/nfl/2023/06/28/dolphins-contract-offer-dalvin-cook-free-agent

Three Notable Vikings Vets on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Camp

WR Jalen Reagor

OL Chris Reed

DL James Lynch

Wes Phillips on the Progress of Vikings Rookie QB Jaren Hall

“There’s a lot to learn in a short time, but so far he’s progressed really well,” Phillips said earlier this month at Vikings OTAs. “He’s learning how to play in an NFL system. They have a great program at BYU and their system’s great for what they do, but there’s definitely some different things that he’s had to work on with footwork and kind of tying your feet to the reads, which is a little different, I think, than maybe what he’s done.”

Then he had to take what he’s learned to the practice field. But because Hall is the No. 3 quarterback, his reps during full-team periods are limited to sessions on the secondary field with other second, third, and fourth-stringers. That means an important part of practice is sticking around afterwards to get in extra work.

Yore Mock

Trades

Trade Partner: Arizona Cardinals

Sent: Round 2 Pick 23

Received: Round 3 Pick 2, Round 4 Pick 2

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 3 Pick 2

Received: Round 3 Pick 9, Round 5 Pick 9

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 4 Pick 2

Received: Round 4 Pick 5, Round 6 Pick 42

23: R1 P23 EDGE Bralen Trice - Washington 6’3” 269

73: R3 P9 LB Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State 6’2” 239

105: R4 P5 QB Spencer Rattler - South Carolina 6’0” 215

123: R4 P23 CB Cam Hart - Notre Dame 6’3” 198

125: R4 P25 OT Javon Foster - Missouri 6’5” 319

142: R5 P6 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6’1” 210

145: R5 P9 C Christian Haynes - Connecticut 6’3” 312

168: R5 P32 DL Gabe Hall - Baylor 6’6” 296

198: R6 P23 DL Justin Rogers - Auburn 6’2” 336

217: R6 P42 TE Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford 6’4” 242

