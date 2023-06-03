Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 June 2023

Still waiting on news that we definitely will argue (er., debate) about no?

Since yore last open thread ...

Vikings’ NFC North Rival Off-Season Analysis: Green Bay Packers

Other Vikings stuff ...

Vikings’ potential Dalvin Cook trade gets more buzz

“The window is open” for a trade involving the 27-year-old and a major reason for this seems to be the emergence and fit of fifth-year veteran Alexander Mattison, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio.

“The handwriting has been on the wall for weeks. The Vikings have decided to make a value play for Alexander Mattison, who has played well when called upon to do so during his first four NFL seasons. He’s not a home-run hitter like Cook, but in an offense that looks to be ready to focus on the passing game, the Vikings can take the position that Cook is a luxury they don’t need to afford,” Mike Florio wrote. “Think of it this way. Are the Vikings a Super Bowl contender? If not, why not save money and refocus the offensive efforts toward other skillsets possessed by the likes of Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, K.J. Osborne, and first-round rookie Jordan Addison.”

Florio would continue on by noting that despite being behind Dalvin Cook on the depth chart, Mattison “has served not as a complement to Cook but an injury replacement.” When Cook has been unable to play and Mattison received more than 20 carries he would go on to rush for 522 yards, which equated to an average of 104.4 yards per game.

“That extrapolates to a 1,774-yard season, assuming he can handle the week-in and week-out grind of being the starter,” explained Florio.

Dalvin Cook Wish List Revealed: Sign With Bills, Reunite with Brother?

“Cook is from Miami. Has has made it known through sources he’d like to play either for the Dolphins or with his brother James Cook on the Bills,” Salguero wrote. “And the Vikings have let it known Cook probably isn’t in their future.”

Sports Illustrated made 4 bold predictions about the Vikings

Matthew Stafford to the Vikings?

WTF?

Will the Vikings miss the playoffs?

The Buccaneers, Dolphins, Giants, Seahawks and Vikings will all be on the outside looking in.

Justin Jefferson’s contract extension

And the deal will be massive. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah already made the dreaded Rex Ryan–Darrelle Revis faux pas (waxing poetic specifically about the player’s value to the roster and how important it is to have him schematically), meaning Minnesota will be digging into the Wilf family pockets soon. Jefferson will replace Kirk Cousins’s $35 million salary in the budget once the team gets rid of him.

Trey Lance or Zach Wilson?

Trey Lance? Zach Wilson? Mac Jones? The Vikings are not going to catch as many good-luck heaters as they did in winning 13 games a year ago. They will be middling and will also have to confront life after a very good quarterback who commands a fully guaranteed salary each season.

5 Teams That Should Trade For Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook

I seriously doubt they would trade him to the Bears.

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Atlanta Falcons

Sent: Round 4 Pick 23

Received: Round 5 Pick 19, Round 6 Pick 13

23: R1 P23 EDGE Bralen Trice - Washington 6’3” 267

55: R2 P23 G Christian Mahogany - Boston College 6’3” 335

125: R4 P25 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M 6’1” 215

142: R5 P6 WR Antwane Wells Jr. - South Carolina 6’1” 210

155: R5 P19 DL Fabien Lovett - Florida State 6’4” 328

168: R5 P32 CB Josh Newton - TCU 6’0” 195

188: R6 P13 LB Nick Jackson - Iowa 6’1” 235

198: R6 P23 TE Erick All - Iowa 6’5” 255

