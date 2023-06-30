Justin Jefferson named a Global Flag Football Ambassador

Over his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson has become a household name among National Football League fans. Now, he’s going to get an opportunity to go worldwide.

The National Football League and the International Federation of American Football have officially named Jefferson as a Global Flag Football Ambassador. According to NFL dot com, the Flag Football Ambassadors team “supports the combined global efforts of the NFL and IFAF to increase awareness, interest, and participation in flag football internationally and drive forward the development of the game.”

“Flag Football is an awesome sport and a great way for kids to learn some of the fundamentals of football,” Jefferson said. ”I was able to play in the first Pro Bowl Games with Flag Football as a sport, and it was an incredible experience for me. I love the pace and the concepts of Flag, that is why I am so excited about becoming a Global Flag Football Ambassador. It is truly a sport for all, and I can’t wait to work with the NFL to help continue the growth of this great game.”

Seeing the NFL undertake an effort like this isn’t terribly surprising. The league has been part of an effort to get flag football added to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as an exhibition sport, and making an attempt to expand their international appeal could be a significant step towards that end. According to the NFL dot com article, flag football is being played in over 100 countries and is poised for its biggest year of all in 2023.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on being named a Global Flag Football Ambassador. It’s nice to see a member of the Vikings become one of the faces of an effort such as this one by the National Football League.