Report: Vikings, Dolphins nearly had Dalvin Cook trade done in March

For much of the offseason, there has been speculation about the Minnesota Vikings being willing to trade running back Dalvin Cook. The team that is, seemingly, most attached to that speculation is the Miami Dolphins. There are reasons for this, including the fact that Cook is from South Florida and likely wouldn’t mind an opportunity to return home.

But there might be another reason, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated: The two sides were, reportedly, thisclose to completing a deal for Cook back in March.

A deal back in March would have resulted in the Vikings taking on a greater financial burden than they will now that 1 June has passed as far as a trade is concerned. On the other hand, such a trade likely would have given the Vikings draft capital that they could have used this season instead of picks in 2024 (at the earliest). The Dolphins, as Breer’s story points out, also drafted Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round back in April, complicating things on their running back depth chart a bit.

The Dolphins, obviously, aren’t the only trade option for the Vikings when it comes to Cook. However, with team depth charts becoming more solidified as we get closer to the start of Training Camp and Cook’s contract still likely presenting a significant burden for most teams, any potential suitors may just be waiting for the Vikings to release him if and when they can’t find a trade partner.

With the Vikings seemingly having set up their backfield for a post-Cook era, we’re just continuing to wait and see what happens with the star running back. They nearly had the issue settled months ago but, for whatever reason, it wound up not happening.