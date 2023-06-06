The Daily Norseman’s 2023 Census

As we’ve mentioned numerous times, we’re deep into the throes of the dead part of the offseason. The 2023 NFL season is getting closer, but it’s not getting here fast enough. Because of this, we’re trying to do some community-type things to bridge the gap between now and when we finally get to Training Camp.

We’re wondering just how much reach we have here at The Daily Norseman by doing a little bit of a census of Minnesota Vikings fans everywhere. We’re curious as to where everyone lives not only across America, but around the world as well.

So, if you’re willing and able, go ahead and drop your location in the comments so we can check off the 50 states and add any other countries you might be reading us from. Now, don’t go posting your address or anything crazy like that. . .just the city and state, or even just the state.

As we get folks from each state, we’ll bold it on the list below, and add any foreign countries as well.

United States and U.S. Territories

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) Arkansas

California (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) Utah

Vermont

Virginia (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin (via Twitter)

(via Twitter) Wyoming

Washington, D.C.

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands

American Samoa

Northern Mariana Islands

Micronesia

Guam

Marshall Islands

Republic of Palau

International

Canada (Newfoundland, Ontario)

(Newfoundland, Ontario) Germany

Where you at, folks?

(Kudos to our friends from The Falcoholic for coming up with this idea first.)