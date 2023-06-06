The Daily Norseman’s 2023 Census

As we’ve mentioned numerous times, we’re deep into the throes of the dead part of the offseason. The 2023 NFL season is getting closer, but it’s not getting here fast enough. Because of this, we’re trying to do some community-type things to bridge the gap between now and when we finally get to Training Camp.
We’re wondering just how much reach we have here at The Daily Norseman by doing a little bit of a census of Minnesota Vikings fans everywhere. We’re curious as to where everyone lives not only across America, but around the world as well.
So, if you’re willing and able, go ahead and drop your location in the comments so we can check off the 50 states and add any other countries you might be reading us from. Now, don’t go posting your address or anything crazy like that. . .just the city and state, or even just the state.
As we get folks from each state, we’ll bold it on the list below, and add any foreign countries as well.
United States and U.S. Territories
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona (via Twitter)
- Arkansas
- California (via Twitter)
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois (via Twitter)
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada (via Twitter)
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota (via Twitter)
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas (via Twitter)
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia (via Twitter)
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin (via Twitter)
- Wyoming
- Washington, D.C.
- Puerto Rico
- US Virgin Islands
- American Samoa
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Micronesia
- Guam
- Marshall Islands
- Republic of Palau
International
- Canada (Newfoundland, Ontario)
- Germany
Where you at, folks?
(Kudos to our friends from The Falcoholic for coming up with this idea first.)
