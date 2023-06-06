Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 June 2023

The speculation is heating up with all kinds of “stories” about the Vikings trading Cook, releasing Cook, and even keeping Cook. There is a small segment of fans here who believe he will be sorely missed and really do not care about the cap space that could be saved and how that cap space can be utilized. The obvious inference is that they are good with the team kicking more potential dead money into future years for as long as possible in order to keep a favorite.

I think they should move him and if it is via release then they can wait until right before the season. I would not be a fan of this delay but they have to be patient to see if another team will up their offer and/or if Dalvin will take less money. If they wait until right before the season then he would get a lot less money and have to learn another team’s offense on the fly. This could hurt his chances of getting a longer deal.

The art of negotiations!

Since yore last open thread ...

Vikings’ OTA Developments & More

...

Report: Vikings, Dolphins nearly had Dalvin Cook trade done in March

...

Could the Vikings’ last draft pick make the biggest impact in 2023?

I would pump the brakes on McBride for this year. If he gets any snaps that would be good going forward.

...

Other Vikings stuff ...

Dalvin Cook rumors: Dolphins a contender to land Vikings RB if he’s cut; trade nearly happened in March

...

Reginald Fowler, former Vikings part-owner, gets 75 months in prison for crypto scam

Prison love is underrated!

...

Former Vikings First-Round Pick Has His Latest NFL Home

...

Can the Giants, Vikings continue their success in 2023?

If you read this blog then you already know that the team is sure to sustain

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Chicago Bears

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23, Future Round 1 Pick, Future Round 1 Pick

Received: Round 1 Pick 6

...

Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals

Sent: Round 2 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 28, Round 4 Pick 28

...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 4 Pick 23, Round 4 Pick 28

Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 6 Pick 38

...

6: R1 P6 QB Drake Maye - North Carolina 6’4” 225

60: R2 P28 DL Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson 6’4” 295

96: R3 P32 G Zak Zinter - Michigan 6’6” 315

125: R4 P25 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 6’2.5” 235

142: R5 P6 C Andrew Raym - Oklahoma 6’4” 305

168: R5 P32 TE Brevyn Spann-Ford - Minnesota 6’7” 270

198: R6 P23 S Kenny Logan Jr. - Kansas 6’0” 205

213: R6 P38 CB Storm Duck - Louisville 6’0.7” 200

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: