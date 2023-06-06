Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 June 2023

The speculation is heating up with all kinds of “stories” about the Vikings trading Cook, releasing Cook, and even keeping Cook. There is a small segment of fans here who believe he will be sorely missed and really do not care about the cap space that could be saved and how that cap space can be utilized. The obvious inference is that they are good with the team kicking more potential dead money into future years for as long as possible in order to keep a favorite.
I think they should move him and if it is via release then they can wait until right before the season. I would not be a fan of this delay but they have to be patient to see if another team will up their offer and/or if Dalvin will take less money. If they wait until right before the season then he would get a lot less money and have to learn another team’s offense on the fly. This could hurt his chances of getting a longer deal.
The art of negotiations!
I would pump the brakes on McBride for this year. If he gets any snaps that would be good going forward.
Prison love is underrated!
If you read this blog then you already know that the team is sure to sustain
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Chicago Bears
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23, Future Round 1 Pick, Future Round 1 Pick
Received: Round 1 Pick 6
Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals
Sent: Round 2 Pick 23
Received: Round 2 Pick 28, Round 4 Pick 28
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Round 4 Pick 23, Round 4 Pick 28
Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 6 Pick 38
6: R1 P6 QB Drake Maye - North Carolina 6’4” 225
60: R2 P28 DL Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson 6’4” 295
96: R3 P32 G Zak Zinter - Michigan 6’6” 315
125: R4 P25 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 6’2.5” 235
142: R5 P6 C Andrew Raym - Oklahoma 6’4” 305
168: R5 P32 TE Brevyn Spann-Ford - Minnesota 6’7” 270
198: R6 P23 S Kenny Logan Jr. - Kansas 6’0” 205
213: R6 P38 CB Storm Duck - Louisville 6’0.7” 200
