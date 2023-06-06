Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Who will get the most receiving yards (other than Justin Jefferson)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is once again time to take the pulse of Vikings nation on another burning topic, as we’ve got another SB Nation Reacts question for you to discuss and make your opinion known on.

Today’s topic has to do with receiving yardage, specifically who you think will have the second-most yards receiving in 2023. We all know who’s going to be on top of that pile (barring injury, of course, which is something I don’t think any of us want to even discuss). But who will get the most non-Jefferson yards through the air this season?

Will it be K.J. Osborn, who has shown steady improvement over each of the last two seasons and could take a bigger leap forward this year?

Or could if be rookie Jordan Addison, who was (presumably) drafted to slot into the #2 receiver spot that Adam Thielen had occupied for the past few seasons?

Or. . .or. . .will it be tight end T.J. Hockenson, who the Vikings acquired last season at the trading deadline and immediately established himself among the top tight ends in the league?

Then again, it could always be someone else. . .but those three guys seem to be the most likely options.

So, what do you think, folks? Who will finish second to Justin Jefferson in receiving yardage for the Vikings this coming season? Cast your vote in the poll and make your opinion known in the comments section, and we’ll be back with the results in a couple of days.

Thanks in advance for participating, folks!