Vikings Agree To Terms With 7th Round Rookie RB DeWayne McBride

The Minnesota Vikings have now officially signed their entire 2023 draft class. Darren Wolfson reports that the Vikings and 7th round rookie RB DeWayne McBride have agreed to terms on a deal.

Mere formality in many ways, but told RB DeWayne McBride’s contract is done. Means #Vikings have their entire draft class signed. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 6, 2023

The Vikings drafted DeWayne McBride with the 222nd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 2022, McBride led the nation with 1,713 rushing yards, averaging 155.7 yards per game. He also led the nation in yards per carry (7.35) and had a 36.1% missed tackle rate in his three seasons at UAB.

McBride joins a backfield that still, as of June 6th, employs Dalvin Cook. However, he figures to compete against presumed lead-back Alexander Mattison, scatback Ty Chandler, and special teams specialist™️ Kene Nwangwu for carries.

It's unclear how quickly McBride will make an impact, since he's been rehabbing on the sidelines throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs. If you take what his college coaches and former teammates say at face value, it won't take long for McBride to achieve "wolverine-berzerker mode".

With Dalvin Cook likely on his way out, and the running back position being especially susceptible to injuries, DeWayne McBride has a real shot of making a big impact on this roster.

Congrats on signing your first NFL contract, DeWayne!