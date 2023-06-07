Would you rather be elite on offense or defense?

Throughout the course of franchise history, the Minnesota Vikings have had some very good offenses, with the 1998 team obviously coming to mind first for most fans in that category. However, dating back to the 1970s, the Vikings have mostly been known for their defenses, whether it was the Purple People Eaters of the late 60s and early 70s, the Tony Dungy-led units of the early 90s, or the defenses we saw during the Mike Zimmer era.

We’ve gotten to see this team be elite on both offense and defense. . .well, most of us have, anyway. That’s why I want to ask another question of you, the readers.

If you could have your choice. . .since it’s damn near impossible to do both in today’s NFL without getting incredibly lucky. . .would you rather our favorite team be elite on offense or defense?

Don’t get me wrong, I love a high-flying offense as much as the next red-blooded football fan and enjoy seeing the purple put up 30 or 40 points at a time. But we’ve seen in the past that a great defense. . .not a good defense, but a great one. . .can get the job done against nearly any offense. Teams like the 1985 Bears, the 2013 Seahawks, the 2000 Ravens and others knew that they only needed to put up a couple of scores on offense because their defense wasn’t going to let anyone into the end zone without a huge fight.

I guess I’m saying that if it was my choice, I’d go with the defensive side of the ball. But this isn’t about my choice. . .or not all about my choice, anyway. We want to know what you think?

Let us know which way you’d go and why here in the comments section, folks!