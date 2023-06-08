Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 June 2023

Dalvin Cook has been released!
Since yore last open thread ...
Danielle Hunter Is Generating Significant Trade Interest Among Teams
Would you rather be elite on offense or defense?
I think the obvious most logical answer is that the team should aim to be an elite offense since that side of the ball is closer. A lot closer.
Other Vikings stuff ...
