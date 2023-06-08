Trade Calls Coming In For Vikings’ Danielle Hunter

In the world of the National Football League, it’s not often that news breaks during the off-season. However, today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been calling the Minnesota Vikings about a potential trade involving their Pro Bowl edge rusher, Danielle Hunter.

The Real Forno Show has decided to delve into all the potential implications of this news. On the show, they will discuss whether the Vikings are actually willing to trade Hunter, which teams might be interested in acquiring him, what kind of compensation the Vikings could receive in return, how the salary cap would be impacted, and what kind of contract Hunter might receive.

Rapoport has reported that Hunter has generated serious trade interest because he is a very good player at a premium position and is set to make just $5.5 million this year, due to the fact that the Vikings moved money from this year up a couple of years back to better properly compensate him. Additionally, the Vikings and Hunter have not yet been able to agree on a long-term contract that would compensate him at the level he wants.

According to Rapoport, trade rumors involving Hunter have been circulating for the last several months, and the interest in him is pretty serious. The Vikings have tried to make it work by offering a Band-aid type deal to compensate him in 2023, but it remains to be seen whether a trade will be the ultimate outcome.

One factor that could make a trade more difficult for the Vikings is the timing. Rapoport has noted that a trade would have been a lot easier before the draft, as the Vikings would have been able to replace Hunter with a new player. But now, with the draft already passed, the Vikings may face more challenges in finding a suitable replacement.

Despite these uncertainties, the fact remains that teams are interested in acquiring Hunter, and the Vikings are considering their options. The Real Forno Show will be keeping a close eye on this developing story and providing insights into the potential outcomes. So, stay tuned to the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel for all the latest updates and analysis on this developing story.

