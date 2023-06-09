Vikings send former GM Rick Spielman special gift

Rick Spielman was the General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings for a pretty long time, and over that time he accumulated a lot of pretty special memories. After some of those memories were taken away by Mother Nature, the team made a pretty nice gesture to help their former boss out.

I wish I could put into words how special the Wilf family is. I lost all my Viking Game Balls during Hurricane Ian. To my surprise, I received a box today replacing all those game balls. I was truly blessed to work for the Wilf family and thank you from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/RRC3NzQC4E — Rick Spielman (@spielman_rick) June 8, 2023

Through his Twitter account, Spielman revealed that he had lost all of his Vikings’ game balls that he had been given by coaches throughout the years to Hurricane Ian when it hit Florida last September. The team decided that the right thing to do was to send Spielman replacements for all of those game balls, which you can see depicted above.

I can’t make out the text on all of the game balls, but the one that’s the most prominent in the picture is from the Vikings winning back-to-back NFC North titles under Brad Childress in 2008 and 2009.

Spielman credits the Wilf family for sending him the replacement game balls, and I’ve got to say that’s a pretty nice gesture on their part. Sure, they relieved him of his duties after the 2021 season, but he was still a part of the Vikings’ family during some pretty significant moments during their tenure as owners. They didn’t have to send him replacements or anything, but they made sure that those memories for Spielman wouldn’t be lost forever.

Kudos to the Vikings for making things a little bit better for their former GM.