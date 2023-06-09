Vikings officially release Dalvin Cook

Well, you can’t say you were surprised.

Dalvin Cook’s tenure with the Minnesota Vikings has officially come to a close, with the franchise, his now-former teammates and coaches, and others expressing best wishes for #4 (of course, until he is on the other side of the line of scrimmage).

The man himself:

General Manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah:

“Dalvin has been an incredible leader for this organization for years and I quickly noticed how respected he is with everyone in our building. I’m fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented, and hardworking person over the last year. He’s etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in the future.”

Head Coach, Kevin O’Connell:

“I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field. Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain. As a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Dalvin’s approach to the game and his commitment to sportsmanship is clearly respected across the league. We appreciate Dalvin’s positivity, energy and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future.”

Owner, Zigi Wilf:

“Over the past six years, Dalvin has meant so much to our organization. His love for playing football in front of our fan base was evident, and that connection branched into the community where he made an impact around the Twin Cities. Dalvin helped us launch the Vikings Table food truck and was a constant advocate for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. His leadership in the locker room and all-out effort on the field was undeniable and a key reason he was a multi-vear team captain. We are extremely grateful for all Dalvin has done for the Vikings and look forward to welcoming him back as a Legend.”

QB Kirk Cousins:

TE, Nick Muse: “My best friend :(“

FB, CJ Ham: “One of the best to put on a purple jersey, period! My brother for life Blessed to have been your FB for 6 years ”

C, Garrett Bradbury: “Thanks for everything 4 ”

Plus many, many more ’s, “thank you’s” and well wishes.

Cook finishes his Vikings career with 1,282 attempts (#5 all-time among Vikings RBs), 5,993 yds (#3), 4.7 yds per attempt, 82.1 yards per game (#2), 52 touchdowns (#4, #9 non-passing), and 73 games played (#40 among all Vikings offensive players).