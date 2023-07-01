FILED UNDER: Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1,2 July 2023

Still no news on extensions or a possible trade of Hunter. I would like to see the team extend Hunter but if they could trade him, they’ll create a hole at defensive end. A large hole. I’d like to see them trade Hunter for a young promising edge rusher but that is tough to pull off.
The good news is that we are about three weeks away from the rookies reporting on July 23rd! The dog days of summer are almost over.
Since yore last open thread ...
Justin Jefferson named a Global Flag Football Ambassador
ESPN Has The Vikings Ranked WHERE?
Other Vikings stuff ...
Pat McAfee tries to clear the air with Vikings fans
“I have to talk to the Minnesota Vikings fans,” he began. “Vikings fans were f****** attacking me. I had an article written about me and then quote tweeting, they started coming after me.”
McAfee said his initial remarks about Cook weren’t meant to suggest that Cook is the only reason Jefferson led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards en route to being a finalist for the MVP award.
“It got pretty loud over there in Minnesota,” he continued. “I never said anything about Justin Jefferson not being incredible.”
“I’m just talking about fundamentally, whenever there is a star missing from the field, that is going change the way a defense looks at the whole thing. Never said Justin Jefferson wasn’t unbelievable,” he said.
2024 NFL Draft: One draft prospect each NFC team should be watching
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Potential 2024 needs: CB, LB, QB
Player to watch: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Minnesota’s 2022 season was defined by playing poor defense and then overcoming it in close games with great offense. While the defense certainly needs more resources allocated in its direction, the Vikings can’t ignore the fact that Kirk Cousins will be 35 this season and is entering a contract year.
The Vikings most likely won’t be bad enough to enter the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, so someone like Oregon’s Bo Nix could be an option later in the first round. Nix is a solid rhythm passer who gets rid of the ball quickly and does some of his best work on the move. He offers more mobility than Cousins to run Kevin O’Connell’s outside zone/boot system. Nix is considered a Heisman dark horse and could vault himself into the first round with another big year at Oregon.
Minnesota Vikings Odds to Make the NFL Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Vikings Postseason Odds
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +100 (Bet $100 to win $100)
Odds to Win the NFC North: +250 (Bet $100 to win $250)
Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500)
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2023 Season
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34
Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts
Sent: Round 4 Pick 23, Round 5 Pick 32
Received: Round 4 Pick 8, Round 7 Pick 8
Trade Partner: Denver Broncos
Sent: Round 5 Pick 6
Received: Round 5 Pick 17, Round 7 Pick 17
29: R1 P29 QB Bo Nix - Oregon 6’2” 213
55: R2 P23 OT Zion Nelson - Miami 6’5” 316
98: R3 P34 S Malachi Moore - Alabama 6’0” 198
108: R4 P8 EDGE Princely Umanmielen - Florida 6’4” 245
125: R4 P25 CB Cam Hart - Notre Dame 6’3” 198
153: R5 P17 LB Omar Speights - LSU 6’1” 233
198: R6 P23 G LaDarius Henderson - Michigan 6’4” 310
227: R7 P8 TE Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford 6’4” 242
236: R7 P17 DL Brett Johnson - California 6’5” 295
