FILED UNDER: Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1,2 July 2023

Still no news on extensions or a possible trade of Hunter. I would like to see the team extend Hunter but if they could trade him, they’ll create a hole at defensive end. A large hole. I’d like to see them trade Hunter for a young promising edge rusher but that is tough to pull off.

The good news is that we are about three weeks away from the rookies reporting on July 23rd! The dog days of summer are almost over.

Since yore last open thread ...

Justin Jefferson named a Global Flag Football Ambassador

...

ESPN Has The Vikings Ranked WHERE?

Other Vikings stuff ...

Pat McAfee tries to clear the air with Vikings fans

“I have to talk to the Minnesota Vikings fans,” he began. “Vikings fans were f****** attacking me. I had an article written about me and then quote tweeting, they started coming after me.”

McAfee said his initial remarks about Cook weren’t meant to suggest that Cook is the only reason Jefferson led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards en route to being a finalist for the MVP award.

“It got pretty loud over there in Minnesota,” he continued. “I never said anything about Justin Jefferson not being incredible.”

“I’m just talking about fundamentally, whenever there is a star missing from the field, that is going change the way a defense looks at the whole thing. Never said Justin Jefferson wasn’t unbelievable,” he said.

...

2024 NFL Draft: One draft prospect each NFC team should be watching

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Potential 2024 needs: CB, LB, QB

Player to watch: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Minnesota’s 2022 season was defined by playing poor defense and then overcoming it in close games with great offense. While the defense certainly needs more resources allocated in its direction, the Vikings can’t ignore the fact that Kirk Cousins will be 35 this season and is entering a contract year.

The Vikings most likely won’t be bad enough to enter the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, so someone like Oregon’s Bo Nix could be an option later in the first round. Nix is a solid rhythm passer who gets rid of the ball quickly and does some of his best work on the move. He offers more mobility than Cousins to run Kevin O’Connell’s outside zone/boot system. Nix is considered a Heisman dark horse and could vault himself into the first round with another big year at Oregon.

...

Minnesota Vikings Odds to Make the NFL Playoffs and Win Super Bowl

Vikings Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +100 (Bet $100 to win $100)

Odds to Win the NFC North: +250 (Bet $100 to win $250)

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500 (Bet $100 to win $3,500)

...

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2023 Season

...

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34

...

Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts

Sent: Round 4 Pick 23, Round 5 Pick 32

Received: Round 4 Pick 8, Round 7 Pick 8

...

Trade Partner: Denver Broncos

Sent: Round 5 Pick 6

Received: Round 5 Pick 17, Round 7 Pick 17

...

29: R1 P29 QB Bo Nix - Oregon 6’2” 213

55: R2 P23 OT Zion Nelson - Miami 6’5” 316

98: R3 P34 S Malachi Moore - Alabama 6’0” 198

108: R4 P8 EDGE Princely Umanmielen - Florida 6’4” 245

125: R4 P25 CB Cam Hart - Notre Dame 6’3” 198

153: R5 P17 LB Omar Speights - LSU 6’1” 233

198: R6 P23 G LaDarius Henderson - Michigan 6’4” 310

227: R7 P8 TE Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford 6’4” 242

236: R7 P17 DL Brett Johnson - California 6’5” 295

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: