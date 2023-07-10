Happy Birthday to Us!

Rob briefly alluded to this in the Open Thread for today. . .and it was good to see Rob back, if only temporarily. . .but I wanted to make a much bigger deal out of it because, hey, why not?

First, a brief musical interlude:

You’re damn right I’ll shoehorn that one in here, because it’s really the only time it’s going to work.

Yes, it was seventeen years ago today that yours truly penned the first story to appear on our humble little corner of the internet. Since then, according to my SB Nation member profile, I’ve done that 13,396 times. . .13,397 when I hit “publish” on this one. That’s. . .a lot.

I am, and always will be, quite happy and proud of what this site has become over the years, and the community that has been cultivated during that time. Like any community, there has been ups and downs, but for the most part there have been a lot of good times had here. Whether it was the seven or eight Open Threads we had on the day that the legislation that gave us U.S. Bank Stadium was passed or the collapse of the Metrodome or the entire 2017 season or the other events that have transpired since 10 July 2006, we’ve been here for all of it. Frankly, I think we’ve done just as good a job at covering the major events surrounding the Minnesota Vikings as any outlet out there, no matter how well-established or prominent they might be compared to us.

Of course, as I say every time one of these anniversaries comes up, this site is nothing without all of you that come to the site and read our stories or leave comments or whatever the case might be. We’re happy that, however you participate, you’ve made us a part of your experience in finding the latest information about the Vikings. We will continue bringing that to you for as long as we’re able. . .honestly, I’m not going anywhere any time soon, and I’m sure you’ve noticed the folks that are putting more stuff together here as the season gets closer and will continue making things great around here throughout the season.

So, once again, thank you to each and every one of you that has helped to build The Daily Norseman into what it is today. In my totally humble and completely non-biased opinion, we’re still the standard when it comes to this sort of thing, and I certainly don’t want us vacating that perch anytime soon. The 2023 season is nearly upon us, so we hope that you’ll continue coming by and that you’ll tell all of your Vikings fan friends as well.