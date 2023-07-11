State Of The Vikings - Offensive Tackles from Christian Darrisaw & Brian O’Neill to Their Backups

Are you ready for some football? The Real Forno Show has got you covered! On their latest episode, Tyler Forness and Dave Stefano take a deep dive into the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive tackle group and what fans can expect from them in the upcoming season.

With stars like Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill leading the charge, the offensive tackle group is one of the best in the NFL. But with questions surrounding the depth players like Blake Brandel, Oli Udoh, Vederian Lowe, Jacky Chen, and Sam Schlueter, can the Vikings’ offensive line continue to dominate?

Join The Real Forno Show as they analyze the performance of each player from the previous season and make projections for what the 2023 season could look like. Will Darrisaw build on his breakout second season? Can O’Neill make a successful comeback from his Achilles injury? Will Brandel and Udoh improve on their 2022 performance? And who will make the cut for the final roster? Can Lowe show enough improvement too? Can Chen and Schlueter even make the team? All these questions and more.

Don’t miss out on this exciting discussion about one of the most important positions in football. Tune in now to The Real Forno Show and get ready for some football!

