Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 July 2023

I will continue to pound the drums for the team to get extensions done for Jefferson, Hunter, and Hockenson before training camp begins. They have the cap space. Here is what I would offer with the hopes that it is sufficient and fair.

First, the current cap space ...

Season : Cap Space

2023 : $17,809,972 | 2024 : $53,446,344

...

Hockenson gets a 4 yr 58M deal

Hunter gets a 3 yr 66M deal

Jefferson gets a 5 yr 168M deal

...

2023 : $8,044,972 | 2024 : $23,554,177

Since yore last open thread ...

Predicting The Outcome Of Every Division - AFC West

...

Predicting The Outcome Of Every Division - NFC West

...

Netflix releases new, extended trailer for “Quarterback”

Yawn!

Happy Birthday to Us!

Other Vikings stuff ...

2023 Minnesota Vikings Fantasy Preview

...

How a former Viking became the internet’s QB coach

...

B/R Predicts New Vikings Defender Will Be Team’s Biggest 2023 Bust

Minnesota was 31st in passing defense and 23rd in pressure percentage. They are making a sizable bet that Marcus Davenport is going to help improve those numbers in 2023. He got a one-year, $13 million contract from Minnesota in free agency.

That’s a bet the Saints have been making with frustrating results for years. When Davenport is at the top of his game, he’s a difference-maker. But he’s dealt with plenty of injuries and inconsistencies throughout his career.

A year after setting a career high with nine sacks, he had just half a sack in 2022. Sacks don’t always tell the full story but his overall pressure rate dropped from 16.2 percent to 13.4 percent, per Sports Info Solutions.

Despite only being 26, Davenport’s injury history is as long as a CVS receipt and includes calf, ankle, shoulder, elbow and toe ailments. The Vikings counting on him to remain healthy and become a great sidekick to Danielle Hunter is a bit too optimistic.

...

NFL’s non-QBs under the most pressure in 2023 season: Odell Beckham Jr., Austin Jackson among 14 to watch

Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Justin Jefferson is so good that Minnesota might still win games relying solely on he and T.J. Hockenson in the passing game. But we’ve seen before, on the rare occasions Jefferson is overmatched, Kirk Cousins and Co. go downhill in a hurry. Addison may be a rookie, but he’ll be asked to fill Adam Thielen’s shoes immediately, working alongside K.J. Osborn out wide.

Vikings OLB Marcus Davenport

After five tantalizing but ultimately frustrating years in New Orleans, the pass rusher settled for a one-year, prove-it deal in free agency. And now he might be the only proven pass rusher set to headline Brian Flores’ new defensive scheme, with Za’Darius Smith shipped out and Danielle Hunter toying with his own exit.

...

Having fun again: Oregon QB Bo Nix is taking it all in during his final college football season

After his dominant season, Nix could’ve very easily fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL by declaring for the 2023 draft. However, as the meme goes, “He’s having fun.”

“Last year, it was just fun playing football,” Nix said. “When we got the extra year, I just didn’t want to exhaust it without giving it the best shot I had. The NFL would be there down the road whenever I wanted to come out. I didn’t want to give up on college. I felt like there were still some things I wanted to accomplish. I wanted to maximize all the opportunities I could get. Extra time never hurt anybody, so that’s just what I wanted to do.”

He now enters his fifth college season as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class. PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema currently has Nix as his No. 3 signal-caller in the draft, behind USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. While he’s solely focused on this upcoming season, Nix is happy to at least be in the conversation.

“I’m excited that I’m relevant at least,” Nix said. “Last year, I wasn’t even being talked about. Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Dude, isn’t it cool you’re being talked about?’ Yes, yes it is. Now, the hard work is starting to pay off. Hopefully, when the draft comes around next year, somebody else sees that and maybe picks me at a higher spot. I always wanted to be a really good draft pick and to play in the NFL. At the same time, I don’t want to give up what I have now for those dreams because those will come someday. I’m excited for the future, but at the same time I love the present.”

...

Early 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings: Expectations stay high for Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka

...

Highest-graded quarterbacks by route type: Josh Allen the highest-graded passer on slant routes, Justin Herbert No. 1 on hitches

This must be bogus cause Kork is not listed and he good!

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34

...

29: R1 P29 QB Bo Nix - Oregon 6’3” 213

55: R2 P23 WR Adonai Mitchell - Texas 6’4” 195

98: R3 P34 S Malachi Moore - Alabama 6’0” 198

123: R4 P23 G Zak Zinter - Michigan 6’6” 315

125: R4 P25 DL T’Vondre Sweat - Texas 6’4” 355

142: R5 P6 LB Jaylan Ford - Texas 6’3” 236

168: R5 P32 EDGE Josaiah Stewart - Michigan 6’0” 305

198: R6 P23 CB Storm Duck - Louisville 6’1” 200

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: