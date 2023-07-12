Justin Jefferson named his top five NFL QBs and apparently this is a big deal

We are, mercifully, about two weeks away from the start of Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings, which means we can hopefully get around to giving you some actual news in lieu of things like this.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was recently asked in an interview to rank his top five NFL quarterbacks. Here are the names that he had on his list, almost none of which should come as a surprise.

Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Joe Burrow Jalen Hurts Josh Allen

Honestly, there aren’t a whole lot of arguments to be had with that list, unless we want to take a few minutes to point out that Rodgers wasn’t even the best quarterback in the NFC North last season and might not have even been the second-best quarterback in the NFC North last season. . .but we don’t have to do that or anything.

(But we should.)

Apparently, it’s a big deal that Jefferson didn’t include the guy that has helped him on his record-setting pace over his first three NFL season and the star of the new Netflix series Quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

Honestly, though, it’s probably best that Jefferson didn’t put Cousins in the top five. I mean, can you imagine the gnashing of teeth and rending of garments that would be happening if he had put Cousins in the top five?

I like Kirk Cousins, and I think I’ve made that clear, but he’s not one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL. I’m pretty sure he knows that, too, to be honest. But I do know that he’s significantly better than average and is the best quarterback the Vikings’ franchise has had in a very long time. I think this is his last year in Minnesota, barring a completely ridiculous season that nobody sees coming that earns him an extension, but he’s been pretty darn good thus far.

So, no, it’s not a big deal that Justin Jefferson doesn’t think that Kirk Cousins is one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s not going to cause any sort of issues with the team, either.