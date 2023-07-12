Justin Jefferson wins ESPY Award for Best Play

Tonight is one of the slowest nights on the sports calendar, with it being the night after the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and it’s generally on this night every year that the folks from Bristol schedule the ESPY Awards to fill the gap. Tonight, the most prominent member of the Minnesota Vikings brought home an award that really should have been a no-doubter.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson won the ESPY Award for Play of the Year, garnering the award for his insane catch against the Buffalo Bills on a 4th-and-18 play that kept the team alive. You know, before all of the other insanity happened that afternoon.

Since we really can’t get enough of it, here it is again.

I’m not sure who the other nominees for the award were, and honestly I’m not sure that it matters.

Jefferson is one of the finalists for another award, that being the NFL Player of the Year, but it would be a significant upset if he (or anyone else not named Patrick Mahomes) took home that particular piece of hardware. But, Play of the Year is a pretty nifty consolation prize.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on winning the ESPY Award for Play of the Year!