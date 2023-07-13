State Of The Vikings - Interior Offensive Line. Ingram, Bradbury, Cleveland Primed & Ready.

The Real Forno Show is back with another episode! This time, Tyler Forness delves into the state of the Minnesota Vikings’ interior offensive line. With in-depth analysis and projections for the upcoming season, Tyler breaks down the performance of each player in 2022 and shares his expectations for the 2023 season.

As Tyler points out, the interior offensive line has been a major concern for the Vikings since the departure of Steve Hutchinson in 2011. However, with players like Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, and Ed Ingram, there is plenty of potential for improvement. Cleveland, Bradbury, and Ingram are back together for the second-consecutive season and that kind of continuity is extremely valuable on the offensive line.

Tyler takes a close look at each player’s performance in 2022, highlighting both their strengths and weaknesses. Cleveland and Ingram started all 18 games with Bradbury missing five due to a back injury that was aggravated by a fender bender. He also discusses the backups and the future of the group as a whole.

After the starters, the group of reserves has some intrigue. Austin Schlottmann is coming off of a broken ankle and Chris Reed struggled with the transition to center. Josh Sokol is entering his second season and UDFA Alan Ali offers a versatile interior player with really good size.

What should we expect from the interior offensive line group? Can they improve from last season? How will Ingram grow from his oftentimes brutal 2022?

