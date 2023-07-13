Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 July 2023

I will continue to pound the drums for the team to get extensions done for Jefferson, Hunter, and Hockenson before training camp begins. They have the cap space. Here is what I would offer with the hopes that it is sufficient and fair.
First, the current cap space ...
Season : Cap Space
2023 : $17,809,972 | 2024 : $53,446,344
...
Hockenson gets a 4 yr 60M deal
Hunter gets a 3 yr 69M deal
Jefferson gets a 5 yr 168M deal
...
2023 : $8,044,972 | 2024 : $23,554,177
...
Other Vikings stuff ...
8 Bold Predictions for 2023 NFL Training Camp
Vikings Acquire S Budda Baker from Cardinals
Even though the Minnesota Vikings are at a contract impasse with defensive end Danielle Hunter, Baker may not want to reset the safety market with a viable contender (based on the wording in Schefter’s report). Perhaps the Vikings can satisfy Hunter and Baker with short-term pay raises; they have $18 million in cap space.
In the early weeks of training camp, Minnesota may not see enough out of second-year safety Lewis Cine, who’s coming off a compound leg fracture that required surgery, to trust him in a starting role. As a solution to bolster a pass defense that gave up the second-most yards last year, the Vikings could make an attempt to acquire Baker.
That would be very bold and it would cost a pretty penny. Maybe a Hunter for Baker swap instead? I kind of prefer Isaiah Simmons because he probably is cheaper to attain (if available) and Flores might be able to utilize a player with his skillset more.
