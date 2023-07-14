Andre Carter II talks with us about helping veterans and coming to Minnesota

When the Minnesota Vikings open up Training Camp in a little more than two weeks, one of the players that a lot of fans are going to be interested in will be linebacker Andre Carter II. After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, the young man from West Point signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, and the hopes are that he will be able to make an impact on the defense sooner rather than later.

Yesterday, I was afforded the privilege of talking with Andre Carter II for a brief interview. You can hear that interview below.

Andre is currently working with the folks from Hoist, the approved hydration of the United States Department of Defense. This month, proceeds from the online sales of Hoist will go to benefit Team RWB, a charity that is focused on mental and physical wellness for veterans.

We talked about several things during this interview, including how Andre found his way to West Point during his recruiting process out of high school and prep school, as well as what made him decide that the Vikings were the best team for him to start his NFL career with.

It was quite an honor for me to be able to talk to Andre about these topics and more. I’m sincerely hoping that he makes the 53-man roster so that he can continue doing more of these good works while representing the team.

Enjoy the interview, everyone!