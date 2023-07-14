 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 July 2023

By Chris_Martens
/ new
12th Annual NFL Honors - Portraits Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Since Our Last Open Thread...

The Vikings are getting the Secret Base treatment

Predicting The Outcome Of Every Division - AFC North

Quarterback - Episodes 1-3 Review

Predicting The Outcome Of Every Division - NFC North

Andre Carter II talks with us about helping veterans and coming to Minnesota

Previewing the 2023 Vikings with Bears Talk Underground

Other Vikings News…

Report: Danielle Hunter Talks Could ‘Ramp Up’ Next Week

2023 Vikings Training Camp Preview: Receivers

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...