Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 July 2023

I will continue to pound the drums for the team to get extensions done for Jefferson, Hunter, and Hockenson before training camp begins. They have the cap space. Here is what I would offer with the hopes that it is sufficient and fair.

First, the current cap space ...

Season : Cap Space

2023 : $17,809,972 | 2024 : $53,446,344

...

Hockenson gets a 4 yr 58M deal

Hunter gets a 3 yr 66M deal

Jefferson gets a 5 yr 168M deal

...

2023 : $8,044,972 | 2024 : $23,554,177

...

Ranking Rookies Not Named Jordan Addison That Will Contribute ASAP

T.J. Hockenson ranked as sixth-best TE in NFL in ESPN poll

Predicting The Outcome Series: Wild Card Round

Six Takeaways From Watching Kirk Cousins in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

I have not watched any of this show. I might but Cousins has always been a good man and tough as nails. His character is outstanding.

Vikings’ Kirk Cousins responds after getting left off Justin Jefferson’s list of five best NFL quarterbacks

“I didn’t even see it,” Cousins said. “This is the first time hearing about it.”

Cousins probably could have just left it at that and no one would have thought anything of it, but then, the Vikings QB decided to offer a more in-depth answer.

“As a competitor, you’d always want that,” Cousins said of being on a top-five list. “People have to be honest and share what they think and I’m not going to tell somebody what they need to think. Hopefully in 2024, I’ll be on his list. We’ll see what we can do this year.”

Nice but the whole thing is much ado about nothing.

Vikings Trade Proposal Secures $230 Million QB to Succeed Kirk Cousins

“The Kyler Murray thing, I think there’s some potential there if the Vikings are moving on from Kirk Cousins but they win too many games to get a high draft pick,” Matthew Coller said on a July 12 episode of “The Purple Insider” podcast.

“It’s not completely absurd to think that could be something of interest for the Vikings. The most likely scenario remains… the Vikings draft somebody [to succeed Cousins],” Coller said. “But if they end up with 10 wins and they’re in the playoffs and they can’t get one of the top quarterbacks [in the draft], then what do you do? You start investigating other ways around that.”

Interesting but it is pure speculation.

Every NFC North offense ranked from worst to best in 2023

Vikings first is correct!

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34

Trade Partner: New Orleans Saints

Sent: Round 4 Pick 25

Received: Round 4 Pick 36, Round 6 Pick 40

Trade Partner: Cincinnati Bengals

Sent: Round 5 Pick 32, Round 6 Pick 23

Received: Round 5 Pick 28, Round 6 Pick 28

Trade Partner: Dallas Cowboys

Sent: Round 6 Pick 28

Received: Round 6 Pick 37, Round 7 Pick 27

29: R1 P29 QB Bo Nix - Oregon 6’3” 213

55: R2 P23 OT Zion Nelson - Miami 6’5” 316

98: R3 P34 S Malachi Moore - Alabama 6’0” 198

123: R4 P23 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 6’2” 236

136: R4 P36 CB Cam Hart - Notre Dame 6’3” 198

142: R5 P6 DL Justin Eboigbe - Alabama 6’5” 292

164: R5 P28 G Layden Robinson - Texas A&M 6’4” 325

212: R6 P37 WR Ainias Smith - Texas A&M 5’10” 200

215: R6 P40 EDGE Jordan Burch - Oregon 6’7” 275

246: R7 P27 K Harrison Mevis - Missouri 5’11” 243

