Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 July 2023

Vikings 2023 - Cousins on Netflix, Hockenson Greatness, Wonnum’s Fate, & More! The Two Old Bloggers, Darren and Dave, discuss T.J. Hockenson’s potential to have the greatest season by a Vikings tight end ever! Plus, they cover rumors about Dalvin Cook’s offer, Justin Jefferson’s QB list, Kirk Cousins on Netflix’ "Quarterback’, and take a closer look at free agent D.J. Wonnum. Don’t miss out on all things Vikings football! SKOL!