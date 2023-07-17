Justin Jefferson once again finds himself in elite company

August is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for those that observe to start getting hyped up for the release of this year’s edition of Madden NFL. When gamers do fire up their system of choice, they’ll find the most famous member of the Minnesota Vikings in some rarified air.

EA Sports, the company behind the Madden NFL series, has started releasing some of their player rankings for this year’s installment, and Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson is officially a member of the “99 Club,” reflecting his overall rating in this year’s version of the game.

The ratings do fluctuate a little bit and there’s the possibility of players getting added to the 99 Club during the season. Even with that, however, the number of players that reach that plateau is very small.

Jefferson, as you can imagine, was pretty excited over the idea of being rated a 99.

Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) July 17, 2023

I know I say this every year. . .or I probably say this every year. . .but it’s been a while since I purchased Madden NFL for my system of choice. One of these days I’ll probably get around to doing it again, and this might be as good a reason as any to do it.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on joining the 99 Club on Madden NFL for this season! I’m guessing he won’t be leaving that club anytime soon.