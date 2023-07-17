Are the Vikings (finally) bringing back throwback uniforms this season?

It’s been quite a long time since we saw the Minnesota Vikings wear the old school, “Purple People Eater” era uniforms that many still associate with the team. While the NFL’s uniform rules have made using throwback uniforms more difficult in recent years, there have been some teams that have found occasion to wear them, but the Vikings have resisted.

Until now, perhaps.

It appears the #Vikings will announce their 1960s throwback uniforms on Tuesday, July 18. #Skol pic.twitter.com/JMTd5kxDIi — Cappin’ Cam (@cappingcam) July 14, 2023

According to Twitter user Capping Cam, a letter recently went out to season ticket holders about an exclusive event that is taking place at 12:00 PM tomorrow featuring running back C.J. Ham and Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton. The speculation has been running rampant that the Vikings will be using this event to reveal that they will be wearing throwback uniforms at some point during the 2023 season.

The last time the Vikings went to the throwback uniforms was more than a decade and two stadiums ago for the purple. You can see a picture from that game in the picture that leads this article, as it was the 2011 contest at the Metrodome when the Vikings hosted the Green Bay Packers. It was the first start for a quarterback whose name I’m not going to mention here to prevent any potential meltdowns that could result from it, and the Vikings fell in that game by a final score of 33-27. We have not seen the classic uniforms since.

There have been quite a few teams that have announced their throwback games and uniforms for this coming season, including the Vikings’ Week 1 opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announcing they were bringing back the “Creamsicle” look this year (though, sadly, not against the Vikings in Week 1). Do you think the Vikings will be making such an announcement tomorrow?

(Hat tip to Adam Patrick at The Viking Age for seeing this one first.)