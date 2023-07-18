Vikings Unveil Throwback Jerseys For 2023 Season

After much speculation, the Minnesota Vikings unveiled their long anticipated throwback jerseys for the 2023 season. The event was reserved exclusively for season ticket members, and featured appearances by Fran Tarkenton and C.J. Ham. However, it didn’t take long for photos from the exclusive event of the new uniforms to surface the internet.

Billed as the “Vikings Classics”, these jerseys bear resemblance to the uniforms worn back in the 60’s and 70’s, albeit with a slightly more refined look. It’ll be nice to see the Vikings wear throwback uniforms inspired by the Purple People Eaters era.

And so far, the players really seem to like them. Below is a clip of the players seeing the “new” throwback jerseys for the first time. The Vikings will debut the Classic uniforms in their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even better than expected. pic.twitter.com/CpvtUOgiRl — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 18, 2023

Speaking of throwback jerseys, hopefully I’m still around when the team decides to wear those late 2000’s/early 2010s unis as throwbacks. I used to think these were ugly, but they’ve grown on me. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia.

But I’m curious, what are your thoughts on the new Vikings Classic unis and the late 2000s jerseys? Let me know in the comments!