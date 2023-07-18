 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings Unveil Throwback Jerseys For 2023 Season

The team announced today during an exclusive season ticket member event

By Tyler Ireland
/ new

After much speculation, the Minnesota Vikings unveiled their long anticipated throwback jerseys for the 2023 season. The event was reserved exclusively for season ticket members, and featured appearances by Fran Tarkenton and C.J. Ham. However, it didn’t take long for photos from the exclusive event of the new uniforms to surface the internet.

Billed as the “Vikings Classics”, these jerseys bear resemblance to the uniforms worn back in the 60’s and 70’s, albeit with a slightly more refined look. It’ll be nice to see the Vikings wear throwback uniforms inspired by the Purple People Eaters era.

And so far, the players really seem to like them. Below is a clip of the players seeing the “new” throwback jerseys for the first time. The Vikings will debut the Classic uniforms in their home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking of throwback jerseys, hopefully I’m still around when the team decides to wear those late 2000’s/early 2010s unis as throwbacks. I used to think these were ugly, but they’ve grown on me. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia.

NFL: AUG 22 Vikings at 49ers Photo by Al Golub/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

But I’m curious, what are your thoughts on the new Vikings Classic unis and the late 2000s jerseys? Let me know in the comments!

Poll

On a scale of 1 to 10 (with one being awful and ten being amazing) how would you rate the Vikings new throwback uniforms?

view results
  • 0%
    1 - The Absolute Worst
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    2 - Awful
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    3 - Not Very Good
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    4 - Slightly Below Average
    (6 votes)
  • 5%
    5 - Average
    (24 votes)
  • 2%
    6 - Slightly Above Average
    (12 votes)
  • 13%
    7 - Very Good
    (54 votes)
  • 24%
    8 - Awesome
    (99 votes)
  • 19%
    9 - Amazing
    (80 votes)
  • 29%
    10 - The Absolute Best
    (121 votes)
405 votes total Vote Now
Minnesota Vikings News

A Really Smart Football Person™ thinks Justin Jefferson is the NFL’s 7th-best WR

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 July 2023

Minnesota Vikings News

Are the Vikings (finally) bringing back throwback uniforms this season?

Loading comments...