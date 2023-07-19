State Of The Vikings - Interior Defensive Line. Tonga, Phillips, Lowry, and Roy?

Tyler Forness on the Real Forno Show as he takes an in-depth look at the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line. With the 2023 season on the horizon, Tyler provides a comprehensive analysis of each player on the roster, including their performance in 2022 and expectations for 2023.

Tyler begins by discussing the current state of the defensive line and the players who make up the unit. From Dean Lowry to Khyiris Tonga, Tyler provides an overview of the players expected to make an impact in the upcoming season. He then delves into the performance of the defensive line in 2022, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each player, including Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, and Ross Blacklock.

Tyler also discusses the expectations for the defensive line in 2023, including the projected starters and the role of youth in the group. With Brian Flores joining the coaching staff, Tyler explains how the defensive line will benefit from his aggressive approach.

Finally, Tyler looks to the future of the defensive line and discusses the potential of players like Esezi Otomewo, Jaquelin Roy, and Khyiris Tonga. He examines whether the current group is good enough to be great and what the team’s long-term prospects are without any great players on the line of scrimmage.

Don’t miss this episode for an inside look at one of the most crucial positions on the field and a comprehensive analysis of the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line. Tune in to the Real Forno Show for expert analysis and insights on the Vikings as they prepare for the 2023 season.

