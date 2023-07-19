Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 July 2023

State Of The Vikings - Interior Defensive Line. Tonga, Phillips, Lowry, and Roy? On this The Real Forno Show - Tyler Forness takes an in-depth look at the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line, providing a comprehensive analysis of each player on the roster and their performance in 2022. He also discusses expectations for the upcoming season from starters like Harrison Phillips and free agent Dean Lowry, to the potential of young players like Esezi Otomewo, Jaquelin Roy, and Khyiris Tonga. Check out the analysis and insights on one of the most crucial positions on the field.