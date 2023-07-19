Vikings waive CB John Reid

With the team set to report to Training Camp in a little more than a week, the Minnesota Vikings have opened up a spot on their roster.

The team has announced that they have waived cornerback John Reid. Reid had been claimed off of waivers from the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason.

Reid was a bit of a journeyman and likely would have had an uphill battle to make the roster for the Vikings, but he’ll now have an opportunity to try to latch on with another team prior to camps getting into full swing.

With the waiving of Reid, the Vikings’ 90-man roster currently sits at 88 players. They actually have 89 players, but developmental prospect Junior Aho has a roster exemption due to being a part of the NFL’s International Pathways program. So the Vikings have two empty spots on the roster to fill between now and the time everyone reports to camp a week from Friday. When they sign someone to fill those spots, we’ll be sure to let you know about it.