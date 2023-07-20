Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 July 2023

THREE MOAR DAYS!
I will continue to pound the drums for the team to get extensions done for Jefferson, Hunter, and Hockenson before training camp begins. They have the cap space. Here is what I would offer with the hopes that it is sufficient and fair.
First, the current cap space ...
Season : Cap Space
2023 : $17,809,972 | 2024 : $53,446,344
Hockenson gets a 4 yr 58M deal
Hunter gets a 3 yr 66M deal
Jefferson gets a 5 yr 168M deal
2023 : $8,044,972 | 2024 : $23,554,177
Since yore last open thread ...
St. Paul getting an Arena Football League franchise
Other Vikings stuff ...
Vikings Roster Countdown: No. 74 Oli Udoh — Versatile OL Depth
Vikings Roster Countdown: No. 78 Jaquelin Roy — Intriguing Rookie DT
Minnesota Vikings to debut classic uniforms in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
NFL News
Jets trading WR Denzel Mims, 2025 seventh-round pick to Lions for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick
Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract situation: One way to show worth is to not play
2023 NFL season: 50 things to know with 50 days until Week 1 kickoff, including ominous QB stat for Eagles
41. The Vikings are due for regression after winning 13 games despite a negative point differential last season. The 2022 Vikings were also the 13th team in NFL history with nine-plus one-score wins in a season. Only four of the previous 12 teams returned to the playoffs the following season.
PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now
21 through 50 so far and no Vikings which means JJ is in at least the top 20.
Firework NFL Trade Ideas That Would Transform the League in 2023
No Hunter projected deal here.
NFL trade rumors: Latest on Aaron Donald, Trey lance and more
