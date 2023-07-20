 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings 1st Round Pick Jordan Addison Charged With Reckless Driving

The alleged speeding incident occured on Thursday morning

By Tyler Ireland Updated
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has found himself in some legal trouble ahead of training camp.

Bill Enright of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the Vikings first-round receiver was charged with reckless driving after traveling at speeds up to 140 MPH in his Lamborghini Urus, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Addison was pulled over in a 55-MPH zone on I-94 eastbound near Dale Street in St. Paul around 3am Thursday morning according to public records.

Jordan Addison has had a rough start to the offseason, having already missed a good portion of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with a minor injury. Addison was poised to be a day one starter in the Vikings offense as the replacement to long-time Viking and fan-favorite Adam Thielen.

It is unclear how this will affect Addison’s availability going forward, but this is certainly not the news you want to hear about the Vikings first round pick.

The Minnesota Vikings released the following statement: “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

