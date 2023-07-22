Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22,23 July 2023

Twas the night before the rookies report and Kwesi is still on the pot. I do not think he is ready to shat.

I pounded the drums for the team to get extensions done for Jefferson, Hunter, and Hockenson before training camp begins. It does not seem likely now.

Hockenson and Jefferson are fine for now but it is hard to see the logic with Hunter. They have not moved him and have not extended him. 5.5M in cash for a player of his caliber is not going to get it done. The team has every right to hold firm and say that is all but that would be dumb although this team has not disappointed in that department before. Even the new regime seems to be shackled by something or someone. Maybe it is just me?

Anyway, I think Hunter should show up and do a hold-in. That way he does not get fined 50K per day. The veterans report on Tuesday July 25th so we will find out soon enough. Maybe he will show up and participate but say he is unhappy with his contract?

Since yore last open thread ...

Who is the best defensive player in Minnesota Vikings history?

Other Vikings stuff ...

Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison ‘truly sorry’ for driving incident; he allegedly hit 140 mph

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement Friday evening.

Kirk Cousins is a Top-Ten QB in Madden 24

Yay!

Patrick Mahomes Says Kirk Cousins Is NFL’s Most Underrated QB: ‘Wins Every Year’

“I mean, if you look at Kirk over here, man. Wins every year,” Mahomes said. “Puts up great stats. Did it in Washington. Does it in Minnesota. Talk to any other quarterbacks in the league, and they’re gonna say the same thing.”

Madden likes Kork, Mahomes likes Kork, but apparently not everyone likes Kork ...

Thielen, Osborn, Jefferson. Left to right. On fourth-and-8 with the game on the line. The result was a 3 yard check down to Hockenson. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/OvVV4tdY3M — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 16, 2023

Kwesi still has him under contract at least so he obviously likes him too. Just not enough to give him another fully guaranteed deal yet.

Hopefully, Kork will quit slacking and learn how to swim!

NFL News

The Most Underrated NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of 2023 Training Camps

Dalvin Cook landing spots: Ex-Vikings RB has multiple offers, suitors, turns down Dolphins bid, per report

Dolphins, Bills, Bears, Cardinals, Jets

I would hate to see him go to the Bears.

NFL approves $6.05B sale of Commanders, fines Dan Snyder $60M after releasing investigation report

I do not know Dan Snyder but most accounts portray him as a horses arse. Still he bought the team for 800M and now sold it for 6.05B. Not too shabby eh?

Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, add James Robinson to RB room

Barkley needs to hold out. Why risk another injury?

Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team’s offense entering the 2023 season

No mattison? WTF?

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2023 Season

I like Patrick Queen, Devin White, Dorance Armstrong, and maybe Zach Wilson and Chase Young.

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Buffalo Bills

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 29, Round 3 Pick 34

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 5 Pick 6

Received: Round 5 Pick 23, Round 6 Pick 36

29: R1 P29 G Cooper Beebe - Kansas State 6’4” 335

55: R2 P23 QB Bo Nix - Oregon 6’2” 213

98: R3 P34 LB Jaylan Ford - Texas 6’3” 242

123: R4 P23 S Lathan Ransom - Ohio State 6’1” 207

125: R4 P25 DL T’Vondre Sweat - Texas 6’4” 355

159: R5 P23 WR Jalen McMillan - Washington 6’1” 189

168: R5 P32 G Christian Haynes - Connecticut 6’2” 313

198: R6 P23 EDGE Rondell Bothroyd - Oklahoma 6’3” 275

211: R6 P36 TE Brevyn Spann-Ford - Minnesota 6’7” 270

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: