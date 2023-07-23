Everson Griffen Arrested and Charged With DUI

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was allegedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to public records.

The alleged incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Chanhassen. Everson was charged with 4th degree DUI, which is: "the lowest degree of DUI in the state of Minnesota, and the baseline of a first-time offense." Griffen was booked at 12:41PM central time, and subsequently released an hour later at 1:41PM central time.

This comes just days after Vikings first round receiver Jordan Addison was allegedly cited for reckless driving, after going 140-MPH in a 55-MPH zone on I-94 East in St. Paul.

Everson Griffen was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In his eleven seasons with the Vikings, Griffen made four Pro Bowl appearances, and ammased the fourth-highest sack total in franchise history with 79.5 sacks.

Everson's mental health struggles have been well documented. After the death of his mother Sabrina Scott, his mental health worsened. Griffen had two manic episodes, one in 2018 at a hotel, and another in 2021 at his home. This led Everson to the discovery that he has bipolar disorder.

As someone who also suffers from Bi-Polar disorder, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Everson Griffen and the work he has done to destigmatize it. I wish him all the best in his continued fight; because dealing with Bi-Polar disorder can truly be a daily struggle, especially during stressful periods in life.