Vikings 2023 - Training Camp, Addison & His Need For Speed, & Oh Those Classics!

Dave discusses the recent reckless driving incident involving Jordan Addison, the first-round draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings. Dave raises some questions about Addison’s off-field behavior and whether he is immature or prone to making bad choices. However, he also acknowledges that Addison is young and that mistakes and poor choices are sometimes made. Dave hopes that Addison learns from this incident and takes responsibility for his actions.

Dave also talks about the importance of Addison being focused and committed to his craft on the field. He has the potential to be a standout player, but he needs to prove himself and show that he’s committed to being the best.

In addition to discussing Addison’s incident, Dave talks about the Vikings’ new classic jerseys. The jerseys are a throwback to the late 1960s - early ’70s, which were a dominant era for the franchise. Fans have been waiting for this classic look for years, and it’s finally happening. The jerseys feature modern technology to make them more comfortable and functional for players, such as Nike’s Flywire and Dri-FIT technologies.

Dave loves seeing classic looks like this one make a comeback and believes that the Vikings’ 1970s jerseys are one of those classic looks that we should see more of. They correspond with the most dominant era of the franchise and are a symbol of pride for the Vikings and their fans.

Then it Training Camp. The team reports this week and football is in the air! What competitions are you looking to see play out?

