Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 July 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Madden 24 Player Ratings For The Vikings - Offense
Will the Vikings Do Any Deals Before Training Camp Starts?
Everson Griffen Arrested and Charged With DUI
Madden Rankings For The Vikings - Defense
Other Vikings News…
Minnesota Vikings training camp preview: Kirk Cousins’ final season in purple and gold?
Jordan Addison, other rookies and some veterans report to Vikings training camp
