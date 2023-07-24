 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 July 2023

By Chris_Martens
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Madden 24 Player Ratings For The Vikings - Offense

Will the Vikings Do Any Deals Before Training Camp Starts?

Everson Griffen Arrested and Charged With DUI

Madden Rankings For The Vikings - Defense

Other Vikings News…

Minnesota Vikings training camp preview: Kirk Cousins’ final season in purple and gold?

Jordan Addison, other rookies and some veterans report to Vikings training camp

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...