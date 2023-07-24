Vikings sign former Panthers tight end Colin Thompson

The Minnesota Vikings are signing former Panthers tight end and long snapper Colin Thompson to a one year deal, per Adam Schefter.

Thompson spent the past three seasons in Carolina, but hasn't been a major contributor in the slightest, starting only six games and catching one pass for 7 yards. Although Thompson lacks on the field production, he makes up for it by having a good sense of humor.

Colin Thompson joins a tight end room featuring T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, and Ben Sims. He'd be facing an uphill battle for a practice squad spot against last year's 7th round pick Nick Muse and Ben Sims who has been here for all of the offseason program.

If Thompson wants to make the roster, he'd have to supplant Pro-Bowl long snapper Andrew DePaola for the starting job, and the odds of that happening are slim to none. Regardless of the outcome, he'll still provide the incumbent players with some competition heading into training camp.

Welcome to the Vikings, Colin!