Vikings announce single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday

If you’re wanting to see the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, you’re going to have your opportunity to get tickets, but you’re probably going to have to be fast.

The team has announced that a limited number of single-game tickets will be put up for sale on Ticketmaster starting on Thursday, 27 July, at 10:00 AM Central. There will be no box office or Ticketmaster outlet sales for these tickets, they will be available online only.

The team has also said that tickets for the team’s two home preseason games are available for as little as $15, while there are tickets for regular season games that are as low as $72.

It would appear that the reason there are a limited number of tickets available is that 99 percent of season ticket holders from last year chose to renew their season tickets, which really doesn’t leave a whole lot for anyone else.

So, if you were wanting to make the trek to Valhalla this season, Thursday appears to be your opportunity to do so. Again, though, you’re probably going to have to jump on the opportunity quickly.