Week 1 is set to be a bit awkward for a particular CBS announcer

We’ve learned today that the Minnesota Vikings’ regular season opener will be broadcast on CBS, and things could get a little bit awkward for one member of the CBS crew that will be calling the game.

CBS Sports has announced its game announcers for the 2023 NFL season.



Former #Falcons and #Colts QB Matt Ryan will be calling games throughout the season.



CBS has announced that the game will be called by veteran announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst Tiki Barber, sideline reporter A.J. Ross. . .and, making his CBS debut, former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan.

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that his first day in the booth will be significantly better for Ryan than his last trip to U.S. Bank Stadium was. That trip, of course, came in Week 15 of last season when he led the Indianapolis Colts against the Vikings on a Saturday afternoon. After leading the Colts to a 33-0 halftime lead, Ryan and his teammates found themselves on the wrong end of the biggest single comeback in NFL history, as the Vikings came back to win 39-36 in overtime.

I wonder if it will come up during the course of the broadcast.

Kickoff for the Vikings' opener on CBS is still slated for noon Central time.