Vikings make several roster moves prior to start of Training Camp

Today is the day that rookies reported to Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings, and the team has made a handful of roster moves, so let’s make sure you’re aware of everything they’ve done.

In addition to the signing of tight end/long snapper Colin Thompson, the team has also signed offensive lineman Jack Snyder. Snyder went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at San Jose State, but was waived by the team shortly thereafter. He was then drafted by the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and started nine games for them on the offensive line.

The team also placed offensive lineman Chris Reed on the Non-Football Injury List and rookie edge Andre Carter II on the Physically Unable to Perform List. Both of those designations mean that neither player can practice with the team, but can do rehab work on the side until the team determines that they are ready for a full practice. If they have not been taken off of their respective lists by the time Training Camp is finished, they would be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season, at a minimum.

The team also waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Malik Knowles with an injury designation.

All of these moves mean that the Vikings still have one open roster spot and just a few days left to fill it before the start of Training Camp on Friday. We’ll see what the Vikings decide to do with that spot.