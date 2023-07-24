Vikings to sign offensive tackle Bobby Evans

Earlier, when we updated you on the flurry of roster moves that the Minnesota Vikings made today, they still had one spot remaining on the active roster.

Apparently, they don’t anymore.

#Vikings are signing veteran former #Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans @OU_Football per a league source @KPRC2 Evans is repped by @eliteloyaltysp and has started 12 of 35 career games — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Vikings will be signing former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans to a deal. Terms of said deal have not yet been disclosed.

Evans played his college ball at Oklahoma University, and was a third-round pick of the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft, being picked at #97 overall. Evans started seven games at right tackle in his rookie year for the Rams, then spent a couple of seasons as a backup at the guard spots before moving back outside this past season. Overall, he’s played 21 games at tackle with 11 starts and 14 games at guard with one start in his NFL career.

The Rams waived Evans on 31 December last season, and he actually signed with the Vikings’ practice squad a few days later. He was not elevated to the active roster at any point and went into free agency when the Vikings’ season ended.

With the (reported) signing of Evans, the Vikings now have 91 players ready for the start of Training Camp. . .remember, OLB Junior Aho has a roster exemption as part of the International Player Pathways Program, so the Vikings have one extra player heading to Eagan this month.