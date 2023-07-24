U.S. Bank Stadium might finally be getting a Wrestlemania after all

Over a decade ago. . .and, yes, it’s been over a decade. . .when the Minnesota Vikings finally got the legislation for what would eventually become U.S. Bank Stadium pushed through, Vikings fans everywhere were thrilled that the team would be in the Twin Cities for the long haul.

For those of us that are also lifelong fans of professional wrestling, the second thought that crossed some of our minds was, “Hey, maybe the new stadium could eventually host a Wrestlemania, too!”

Well, ladies and gentlemen. . .it sounds like that could finally be happening.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, there have been significant levels of discussion about holding Wrestlemania 41 at the home of the Vikings. That would take place in April of 2025, as Wrestlemania 40 will be taking place this coming April in Philadelphia.

I know that professional wrestling isn’t everyone’s thing, and I’m sure that will be made clear down in the comments section here, but I would absolutely be up for the granddaddy of all professional wrestling shows making its way to Minneapolis. It’s a two-night affair now, and I’m sure it would bring some significant cash into the coffers as any major event would.

I’m sure that members of the Vikings would be allowed in some ways as well. . .after all, two of the most prominent people in the industry have at least a little bit of a connection to the Vikings, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar both signed with the team at one point. Only Lesnar made it to camp with the team, as Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) was waived by the team not long after he signed.

So, what do you think, folks? Would you be excited for Wrestlemania to finally hit the Twin Cities?