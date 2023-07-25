State Of The Vikings - Interior Linebackers: Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Then Who?

Welcome to the latest episode of The Real Forno Show! We’re taking a deep dive into the Minnesota Vikings’ inside linebacker position, discussing the potential of Brian Asamoah II, the raw talent of Troy Dye, the interesting skill set of Ivan Pace Jr., and more. With only Jordan Hicks as a proven player in the NFL, this is a crucial position for the Vikings, and there are plenty of opportunities for younger players to step up and make an impact. Tune in now to get all the inside scoop on the inside linebacker position and what to expect from the Vikings this season.

